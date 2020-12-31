We will not allow govt to cultivate cannabis in Goa, Congress says

-
Reacting on the issue of the Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine's proposal to cultivate cannabis in the state, the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday said it will launch an agitation if Pramod Sawant government fails to scrap it.
Addressing media in Panjim, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Amarnath Panajikar said that the BJP government in the state is promoting the drug trade in Goa.
"This government is doing the promotion of drugs. It is also protecting mafias and agents involved in the drug trade. Now BJP government has come up with the new concept of cultivation of cannabis, which will not only ruin Goa but will also send the wrong message in the tourism area." Panajikar said.
He stated that at a time when our economy has collapsed and people facing several problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government is adding more woes by proposing the cultivation of cannabis.
"People have lost their jobs and unemployment is increasing. Rather than focusing on providing employment and promoting seasonal fruits and other crops, the government is trying to ruin the life of youths by cultivating cannabis," he said further.
Panajikar demanded that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should come clear over the issue, and said if this proposal is not scrapped, then Congress will agitate to oppose the government's move.
"We will not allow the government to cultivate cannabis," he added.
GPCC general secretary Janardhan Bhandari was also present.
