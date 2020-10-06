West Bengal coronavirus update: 3,348 new Covid-19 cases, 61 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 5,255 on Monday after 61 more people succumbed to the virus, the health department said in a bulletin. At least 3,348 fresh infections were reported in the state, which pushed the tally to 2,73,679.
The metropolis accounted for 16 fatalities, while nine deaths were reported from neighbouring North 24 Parganas district, it said.
Of the 61 deaths, 45 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the department said.
The new cases include 742 infections from North 24 Parganas and 669 from Kolkata.
Altogether, 3,009 people have recovered from the disease since Sunday, taking the discharge rate to 87.95 per ent. So far, 2,40,707 patients have been cured in the state, it said. West Bengal currently has 27,717 active cases. As many as 40,140 samples have been tested in the state since Sunday evening and 34,38,128 overall, the bulletin added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU