West Bengal coronavirus update: Count of new cases drops to 13,046

continued to record a declining trend of fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday as it recorded 13,046 new infections, raising the tally to 13,31,249, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll mounted to 14,975 after 148 more fatalities were reported from different parts of the state, it said.

now has 1,17,154 active cases, while 11,99,120 patients have recovered from the disease, including 19,121 since Wednesday.

A total of 1,21,79,113 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19, taking into account 57,165 clinical examinations in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 1,66,573 people were vaccinated in the state during the day, officials said.

