West Bengal extends Covid-19 restrictions in wake of Omicron scare

West Bengal government on Tuesday extended the COVID-19 restrictions in the state till December 15 in view of the newly detected coronavirus variant Omicron.
According to an order issued by the government, all outdoor activities including the movement of people and vehicles will remain prohibited between 11 pm and 5 am except for the health services, law and order and essential commodities that include agricultural products and other emergency services.
"Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times," said the order.
Meanwhile, amid rising concern about a new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' first detected in South Africa, India added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing for infection.
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adds Hong Kong and Israel to the list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing considering the detection of new COVID variant 'Omicron' in South Africa.
