Covaxin for 2-18 yrs: Examining Expert Committee recommendations, says govt

The Central government is examining the recommendation of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) regarding the grant of market authorization of Covaxin for the age group of 2 to 18 years for restricted use in an emergency situation subject to various conditions, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar shared the information through a written reply, mentioning "this recommendation is being examined and additional information has been requested at the level of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)".
"The Interim Phase II/III clinical trial data of COVAXIN on healthy volunteers aged 2 to 18 years submitted by Bharat Biotech was deliberated in the meeting of Subject Expert Committee (SEC)," Pawar said.
"The committee recommended for grant of market authorization for the age group of 2 to 18 years for Restricted Use in Emergency Situation subject to various conditions," the MoS added.
The Minister was replying to the question asked by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva.
The MP had asked whether it is a fact that the expert panel has recommended Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for use on children between the ages 2-18 years and the time taken for starting vaccination programme for children helping them in recovering from the fear of COVID-19 and opening of schools fully.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for Children, the vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for children, is being eagerly awaited as schools are now opening.
Amid growing concern of a new Omicron variant of the COVID-19, authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for children will be significant.
