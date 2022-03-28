West Bengal govt holds roadshow in Chennai to promote business summit

-
The West Bengal government on Monday held a roadshow in Chennai to promote the sixth edition of a state business summit.
The roadshow was organised in association with Assocham to highlight the state's unique business opportunities, strategic location advantage and availability of human resource capital with investor-friendly policies.
The next edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit will be held on April 20-21.
"Around 200 delegates participated in the roadshow and 20 meetings with potential investors were held," the official said.
During the outreach programme, a government delegation led by West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation chairman Rajiva Sinha highlighted the potential areas for investments in various sectors such as biotechnology, food processing, mobility, IT & E services, logistics, and ports with traditional industries of tea and jute.
The government delegation also pointed out the state's capacity of withstanding the macro-economic shocks due to COVID-19, as West Bengal was one of the two states to record positive growth in the pandemic era, the official said.
The state witnessed a growth of 1.2 per cent despite the pandemic in 2020-21.
Post-COVID, Bengal's economy is projected to achieve higher growth, much more than the national average, Sinha said.
He also elaborated on the "facilitative policy environment" for setting up manufacturing units and the growth of the service sector in the region.
The two-day summit in April will have plenary and sectoral sessions, business-to-government and business-to-business interactions apart from providing digital space for exhibitions and business networking.
The focus sectors for this summit include infrastructure, agriculture and allied activities, MSMEs, health and education, tourism, international trade, IT& ITeS and mining.
The state has received business proposals worth Rs 12,35,578 crore in the earlier five editions of BGBS.
