No pay to doctors shameful, Centre must grant funds to MCDs: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Senior Hindu Rao docs to join protest, MCD transfers 4 to other hospitals
Delhi: AAP holds protest over non-payment of salaries of MCD employees
Kejriwal joins Punjab AAP's protest, seeks rollback of new farm laws
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes coronavirus test, report expected soon
Delhi CM writes to Shah seeking ITBP, Army doctors for Covid facility
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said it is shameful that doctors of MCD-run hospitals are forced to protest over salary dues and requested the Centre to grant funds to municipal corporations so that their paychecks can be issued.
Several doctors in hospitals run by the North MCD have claimed they have not been paid in three months and have been protesting for the last two weeks.
Kejriwal also alleged gross mismanagement and corruption in the functioning of the MCDs and said it was time things were set right.
There was no immediate reaction available from the North MCD.
It pains me that our doctors have to protest for their salaries. These doctors risked their lives to serve us during the pandemic. This is shameful, the CM said while inaugurating a waste-to-energy plant at the Ghazipur poultry and fish market.
We have been witnessing that civic bodies have not been able to pay salaries of teachers, sanitation workers and doctors over the years. Why is there such an acute shortage of funds in MCDs? he asked.
We have released more funds to the MCDs as compared to previous governments. We have given them more than their due, he said.
Kejriwal said there should be no politics over the issue of doctors' salaries and everybody should make efforts to ensure they get their paychecks.
He claimed that the Centre has been providing grants to municipal corporations across the country, barring Delhi.
I request the Centre to give funds to MCDs so that they release salaries of doctors, the CM said.
The pandemic has hit the tax collection of the Delhi government. Still, it has been managing affairs properly and releasing salaries of its doctors and teachers, he said.
If we had the funds, I would have given the salaries of doctors of MCD-run hospitals today itself doesn't matter if it was as per the Constitution or not, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU