West Bengal registers 610 more Covid-19 cases, 10 fresh deaths

Altogether 610 more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, 18 less than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 16,22,608, the health department said.

Ten fresh fatalities due to coronavirus, including five in North 24 Parganas district, took the death toll to 19,594, it said.

Kolkata accounted for 205 fresh positive cases and two deaths.

There were 612 recoveries in the state in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cured people to 15,95,452.

The number of active cases now is 7,562.

In the last 24 hours, 37,527 samples have been tested for in taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,07,22,577, the department said.

Altogether 9,69,61,207 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the state so far, including 3,80,621 on Saturday.

