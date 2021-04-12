West Bengal reports 4,398 new Covid-19 cases, 10 fresh fatalities

-
-
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally
rose to 6,14,896 on Sunday as 4,398 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,400, a health bulletin said.
Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 1,109 followed by 1,047 in North 24 Parganas district, it said.
North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at five, followed by three in the metropolis and one each in South 24 Parganas and Birbhum districts, the bulletin said.
The state has reported 27,981 new coronavirus cases and 71 fatalities since April 1.
As many as 1,773 more people have been cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, while the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state slipped to 94.41 per cent.
The state now has 23,981 active cases, while 5,80,515 people have recovered from the disease so far.
West Bengal has so far tested over 95.10 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 40,372 in the last 24 hours, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
