West Bengal reports 639 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 more fatality

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal coronavirus update: State sees biggest single-day spike of 3,340 cases
West Bengal coronavirus update: State records 3,865 new cases, 61 deaths
West Bengal reports record 3,945 single-day Covid-19 recoveries, 61 deaths
Bengal govt starts training vaccinators ahead of Covid vaccine rollout
West Bengal reports record 4,029 new coronavirus cases, 61 deaths
-
West Bengal's COVID-19 caseload
climbed to 5,85,305 after 639 people tested positive for the virus, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 10,325, the health department said in a bulletin.
The eastern state now has 5,152 active cases, while 5,69,828 patients have so far recovered from the disease.
Kolkata recorded the highest number of 225 new infections, followed by North 24 Parganas (161), it said.
A total of 91,31,193 samples have been tested in West Bengal so far, including 18,116 since Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU