West Bengal reports 639 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 more fatality

West Bengal's COVID-19 caseload



climbed to 5,85,305 after 639 people tested positive for the virus, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 10,325, the health department said in a bulletin.

The eastern state now has 5,152 active cases, while 5,69,828 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

Kolkata recorded the highest number of 225 new infections, followed by North 24 Parganas (161), it said.

A total of 91,31,193 samples have been tested in so far, including 18,116 since Sunday.

