Zimbabwe receives India made Covid-19 vaccines

-
ALSO READ
PM taking indigenous vaccine should remove doubts on side-effects: Vardhan
Over 4 million vaccinated against Covid-19 in Maharashtra since Jan 16
The campaign for Covid-19 vaccine requires a 360-degree approach
Over 3.25 million vaccine doses administered on March 22, highest so far
Two million Covid-19 vaccine doses from India reach Dhaka airport
-
Zimbabwe on Monday received 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines, informed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
"Zimbabwe receives Made in India vaccines. Another expression of our African solidarity. #VaccineMaitri," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.
Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. Over 70 countries have already received vaccines under the program.
Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Srilanka, and Myanmar are among many countries that were aided by India during the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU