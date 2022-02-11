West Bengal reports 817 new Covid-19 cases, 26 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,08,950 on Thursday as 817 people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Twenty-six fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 20,938.

Kolkata reported the highest number of 135 new cases, followed by 133 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.

North 24 Parganas district registered five fatalities, while four deaths each were reported in Kolkata and Paschim Bardhaman districts.

The number of active cases dipped by 590 and stood at 14,805. As many as 1,381 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,73,207, while the discharge rate improved to 98.22 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 2.36 crore samples for COVID-19, including 45,495 in the last 24 hours.

