Delhi logs 1,104 Covid cases, 12 deaths; slight decline in positivity rate

Delhi on Thursday reported 1,104 fresh Covid infections, a marginal decline from 1,317 cases reported on previous day, as well as another 12 deaths, the Health Department bulletin said.
The positivity rate has come down to 2.09 per cent and active cases have also reduced to 5,438.
With the Covid recovery rate climbing to 98.29 per cent, the active case rate stands at 0.29 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.41 per cent.
With 1,958 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,17,146. A total of 3,573 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.
The fresh Covid infections and fatalities has pushed the tally to 18,48,619 and the death toll to 26,035.
The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 20384 in the city.
Meanwhile, a total of 52,848 new tests -- 43,467 RT-PCR and 9,381 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,54,61,866.
Out of 78,088 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 14,144 were first doses and 59,065 second doses. Meanwhile, 4,879 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,02,65,487 according to the health bulletin.
--IANS
avr/vd
