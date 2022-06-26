While Indians struggle, PM busy planning next distraction: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
PM forcing youth to walk on 'Agnipath' of unemployment: Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi will have to withdraw Agnipath recruitment scheme: Rahul Gandhi
Cannot imprison my thoughts: Rahul quotes Mahatma Gandhi
PM Modi pays homage to former PM Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary
Ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi's policies helped shape modern India: Rahul Gandhi
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the PM's mastery in "entire distraction science" can't hide disasters such as an all-time high unemployment rate, a 30-year high wholesale price index, and devaluation of LIC by $17 billion.
Gandhi said that while Indians struggle, Modi is busy planning his next distraction.
"PM's mastery in 'Entire Distraction Science' can't hide these disasters - ? at 78/$; $17 bn LIC value lost; WPI Inflation at 30yr high; Unemployment at all-time high; Largest ever bank fraud by DHFL," the former Congress chief said in a tweet.
Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the economy and has also called on the Centre to provide jobs to the youth.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU