PM Modi to address country in 90th edition of Mann Ki Baat today

Prime Minister will address the 90th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11 am today.

Earlier, PM Modi had expressed happiness over the inputs for this month's .

The Prime Minister had also urged people to keep sharing ideas on either on MyGov or the NaMo App.

In the 89th episode, the Prime Minister expressed pride that the number of Unicorns in the country has reached the hundred mark.

PM Modi had said the total valuation of these Unicorns is more than 330 billion dollars, which amounts to more than 25 lakh crore rupees. A Unicorn is a start-up worth at least 7.5 thousand crore rupees.

PM Modi said 44 Unicorns came up last year and 14 more were formed in 3 to 4 months this year. He stated that even during the pandemic, Indian start-ups have been creating wealth and value. The average annual growth rate of Indian Unicorns is more than those of the US, the UK and many other countries.

The Prime Minister had pointed out that Indian Unicorns are diverse and operating in many fields such as E-commerce, Fin-Tech, Ed-Tech, and Bio-Tech. He happily noted that India's start-up ecosystem is not limited to just big cities but entrepreneurs are emerging from smaller cities and towns as well. He said that this shows that in India, one who has an innovative idea can create wealth.

The Prime Minister had emphasised that the right mentoring is very important in the Start-Up world. He said a good mentor can take a start-up to new heights... and guide the founders towards the right decision. He said there are many such mentors in who have dedicated themselves to promoting startups.

is an Indian radio programme hosted by Prime Minister in which he addresses the people of the nation on the last Sunday of every month.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has currently departed for Germany to attend the G7 Summit, scheduled from June 26-27, where he will hold meetings with G7 and guest countries and exchange views on contemporary issues.

PM Modi will also travel to UAE while coming back to .

