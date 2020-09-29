Pune city records 779 new coronavirus cases, 1,105 recoveries in a day

city reported 779 new cases of



in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,42,915 on Monday, a health official said.

He said the death toll rose to 3,406 with 33 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra city.

Also, 1,105 patients were discharged from hospitals in the city following recovery from the infection, the official added.

