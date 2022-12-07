JUST IN
G20 delegates call India pioneer of digital technology as they use UPI
Vizhinjam protest against Adani port called off after 138 days
Yoginder K Alagh (1939-2022): An exceptionally generous economist departs
Dec 6 forever a black day for Indian democracy, says AIMIM president Owaisi
Terrorist networks in Afghanistan a matter of concern: NSA Ajit Doval
Seizure of high-value drugs rises manifold to 310 kg in FY22: DRI report
Opposition demands talks on inflation, EWS during all-party meet: Report
Karnataka govt committed to protecting Kannadigas' interests: CM Bommai
Border dispute: Maharashtra ministers won't visit Karnataka's Belagavi
BSF recovers drone, 2.5 kg heroin near India-Pakistan border in Punjab
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
All India Kisan Cong to protest on Dec 9 on farmers' issue, seek resolution
Business Standard

Wildlife protection amendment bill to be taken up during Winter Session

With the Winter Session of Parliament set to commence from Wednesday, as many as 23 bills are likely to be taken up during the session

Topics
Parliament | Parliament winter session | winter session

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Parliament
File image of the Indian Parliament

With the Winter Session of Parliament set to commence from Wednesday, as many as 23 bills are likely to be taken up during the session.

Some of the key legislations which are to be taken up during the session are The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022, The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022 and The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The other bills to be taken up are The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, as passed by Lok Sabha.

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, as passed by Lok Sabha.

The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022, as passed by Lok Sabha.

The Mediation Bill, 2021, The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022; The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022; The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022; The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022; The Cantonment Bill, 2022; The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022; The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022, and The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022.

Some other bills to be taken up are The North East Water Management Authority Bill, 2022; The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022; The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to State of Tamil Nadu); The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to state of Himachal Pradesh); The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to state of Karnataka); The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to state of Chhattisgarh) and The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The financial business during the session will include passage of the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2022-23.

The session will commence from December 7 and conclude on December 29.

--IANS

ans/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Parliament

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 07:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.