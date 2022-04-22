Will intensify 'anti-encroachment' drives, say Delhi mayors

-
ALSO READ
2,200 acres freed from encroachers to be used for housing poor: MP govt
NDMC to launch two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri
Biden to urge mayors to spend more Covid-19 aid to build city workforces
Encroachment by riot-accused won't be razed without legal process: MP govt
Competition between Indian, Chinese steel players to intensify: Icra
-
Unfazed by the criticism over demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, BJP-ruled south and east civic bodies on Friday said they will intensify anti-encroachment drives in their jurisdictions and will continue to identify structures encroaching public land.
South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations have said that regular meetings to identify encroachment sites and to conduct anti-encroachment drives are being held in both the municipalities.
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had earlier written to mayors of both the corporations for removal of encroachments "by Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements" in their areas.
South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan said regular meetings are being held to chalk out strategy to remove encroachment from public land.
"We are going to intensify our anti-encroachment drives. No one (encroacher) will be spared. Today (Friday) also we held a meeting with officials and identified several sites in SDMC jurisdiction.
More places are being added and by Monday we will have a final list and an action will then be carried out accordingly," Suryan told PTI.
When asked if encroachments will be removed in sensitive areas like Shaheen Bagh and Okhla, Suryan did not take any names, but stressed that encroachment will be removed from all places.
East Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Shyam Sundar Agarwal also said that anti-encroachment drives are already underway and will be intensified further.
"We have identified several areas where encroachment is a major problem which many a times lead to traffic snarls. Some of these locations are in areas like, Nand Nagri, Jaffrabad, Seelampur etc," Agarwal said.
He added that on Friday instructions were issued to deputy commissioners of Shahdara North and South zones to prepare detailed roadmaps and necessary arrangements for carrying out these drives.
He said that people in the area will be informed about the drive through loudspeakers a day before.
Chaotic scenes had unfolded in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday when roadside stalls and shops allegedly built on public land were pulled down by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in the presence of huge contingents of police and paramilitary, triggering recrimination among political parties before the Supreme Court intervened and stopped the drive.
The north civic body's mayor Raja Iqbal Singh had on Thursday said that following the Supreme Court's orders there will be no action in Jahangirpuri, but asserted that notices will be sent to encroachers in other areas falling under the municipality's jurisdiction.
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday carried out a routine anti-encroachment drive in Sector-7 Rohini and removed some temporary and concrete structures to clear the road near Sai Baba Temple in the area, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU