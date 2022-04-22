Heatwave to return next week in Delhi, max temperature predicted 44-degree

-
Delhi is bracing for another searing heatwave with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the maximum temperature to touch the 44-degree mark next week.
Partly cloudy weather kept the mercury below the 40-degree mark at most places in the national capital on Friday.
The Safdarjung Observatory -- Delhi's base station -- recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal for this time of the year.
The IMD predicted the maximum temperature may increase by three to five degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest India during the next five days.
The mercury is likely to touch the 44-degree mark in Delhi by Thursday, it said.
The city has recorded eight heatwave days in April this year, the maximum since 11 such days witnessed in the month in 2010.
For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.
A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.
The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.
The weather department had earlier said northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.
