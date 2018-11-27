Will invite PM Modi to Pakistan for SAARC summit: Foreign Office Spokesman

Prime Minister Narendra will be invited to Pakistan for the (SAARC) summit, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr said on Tuesday.

Addressing a conference in Islamabad, Faisal recalled that Prime Minister in his first address had said that if India took one step forward, Pakistan would take two.

Prime Minister will be invited to Pakistan for the summit, Faisal was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.

Summits are usually held biennially hosted by a member state in alphabetical order. The member state hosting the summit assumes the Chair of the Association



The last Summit in 2014 was held in Kathmandu, which was attended by

The 2016 was to be held in Islamabad.

But after the terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 that year, India expressed its inability to participate in the summit due to "prevailing circumstances" and stepped up diplomatic pressure on Pakistan. Nineteen Indian soldiers died in the attack.

The summit was called off after Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan also declined to participate in the Islamabad meet



Maldives and Sri Lanka are the seventh and eighth members of the initiative.