Will quit politics if proven guilty: Minister on charges by CBI officer

Union minister on Tuesday termed as "false and baseless" the charges levelled against him by senior CBI officer M K Sinha, and said he would quit politics if they were proven to be true.

The Minister of State for Coal, who represents Banaskantha seat from Gujarat in the Lok Sabha, also sought an inquiry by the Centre over the charges against him.

"People whom I never met in my whole life levelled such false charges against me. They made false and baseless allegations without having any evidence," Chaudhary said.

He was addressing a gathering at Samdhi village near Palanpur town of Banaskantha, around 150 kms from.

The Union minister said he had denied the charges in a statement that he had issued earlier.

"You must have learned about these allegations through the media. I want to tell you that all these allegations are false and baseless. I want the government to set up an inquiry on this. If I am proven guilty, I will quit politics," he asserted.

Sinha, in his plea in the Supreme Court a week back, alleged that Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana had said during his interrogation that a few crores of rupees was paid to Chaudhary in June this year.