Winter Olympics: DD Sports will not telecast opening & closing ceremonies

DD Sports channel will not telecast live the opening and closing ceremonies of the being held in Beijing, CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said on Thursday.

The announcement came shortly after the Indian government decided that its envoy will not attend the opening or closing ceremony of the 2022 as has chosen a military commander involved in the Galwan Valley clashes as its torchbearer for the mega sporting event.

"Consequent to the announcement by @meaindia, @ddsportschannel will not telecast live the opening and closing ceremonies of the being held in Beijing," Vempati tweeted.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the Chinese action of honouring the Galwan commander as "regrettable".

on Wednesday fielded Qi Fabao, the regimental commander of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), who was injured during the June 2020 border skirmish with Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, as a torchbearer for the Games Torch Relay.

The eastern Ladakh border row escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, 2020.

Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in the clashes that marked the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in decades.

In February last year, officially acknowledged that five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed in the clashes with the Indian Army though it is widely believed that the death toll was higher.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)