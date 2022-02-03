Winter Olympics: DD Sports will not telecast opening & closing ceremonies

-
ALSO READ
China dismisses UK, Canada's decision boycott Winter Olympics as 'farce'
Beijing Olympics: Indian envoy won't attend opening or closing ceremony
Australia announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Mike Pompeo backs growing calls for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
-
DD Sports channel will not telecast live the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics being held in Beijing, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said on Thursday.
The announcement came shortly after the Indian government decided that its envoy will not attend the opening or closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics as China has chosen a military commander involved in the Galwan Valley clashes as its torchbearer for the mega sporting event.
"Consequent to the announcement by @meaindia, @ddsportschannel will not telecast live the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics being held in Beijing," Vempati tweeted.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the Chinese action of honouring the Galwan commander as "regrettable".
China on Wednesday fielded Qi Fabao, the regimental commander of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), who was injured during the June 2020 border skirmish with Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, as a torchbearer for the Games Torch Relay.
The eastern Ladakh border row escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, 2020.
Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in the clashes that marked the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in decades.
In February last year, China officially acknowledged that five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed in the clashes with the Indian Army though it is widely believed that the death toll was higher.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU