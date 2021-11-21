Withdraw Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri: Delhi Sikh body to President

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him that the Padma Shri conferred on actor be withdrawn as she was "spreading communal hatred, targeting a religious community, and insulting farmers and freedom fighters".

The Sikh body filed a police complaint against her on Saturday for allegedly making seditious and derogatory remarks on social media.

In his letter to the President, DSGMC and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Ranaut has been "deliberately provoking Sikhs" making references to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"She does not deserve this honour. She does not represent the spirit of India which is based on harmony and goodness for all. Considering the social sentiments, Padma Shri should be withdrawn from her immediately for insulting farmers, Sikhs, and freedom fighters," he said.

Sirsa said a DSGMC delegation will go to Mumbai on Monday to meet Maharashtra's Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and lodge a complaint against Ranaut at the Khar police station.

He said he will meet the deputy commissioner of police to ensure the registration of an FIR against her.

"This time it will be ensured that does not get bail and she goes to jail for spitting venom against Sikhs time and again. She is playing the card of Hindutva for cheap publicity," Sirsa alleged.

