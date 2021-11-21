Withdraw Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri: Delhi Sikh body to President

-
ALSO READ
Kangana Ranaut plays defiant card, asks which war took place in 1947
'Bheek' remarks: Strip Kangana of all national awards, demands Shiv Sena
Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and more receive Padma Shri awards
Madness or treason; Varun Gandhi's swipe at Kangana Ranaut
Court warns Kangana after she skips hearing in Javed Akhtar defamation case
-
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him that the Padma Shri conferred on actor Kangana Ranaut be withdrawn as she was "spreading communal hatred, targeting a religious community, and insulting farmers and freedom fighters".
The Sikh body filed a police complaint against her on Saturday for allegedly making seditious and derogatory remarks on social media.
In his letter to the President, DSGMC and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Ranaut has been "deliberately provoking Sikhs" making references to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
"She does not deserve this honour. She does not represent the spirit of India which is based on harmony and goodness for all. Considering the social sentiments, Padma Shri should be withdrawn from her immediately for insulting farmers, Sikhs, and freedom fighters," he said.
Sirsa said a DSGMC delegation will go to Mumbai on Monday to meet Maharashtra's Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and lodge a complaint against Ranaut at the Khar police station.
He said he will meet the deputy commissioner of police to ensure the registration of an FIR against her.
"This time it will be ensured that Kangana Ranaut does not get bail and she goes to jail for spitting venom against Sikhs time and again. She is playing the card of Hindutva for cheap publicity," Sirsa alleged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU