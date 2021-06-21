World realising benefits and uniting potential of yoga, says PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
International Yoga Day LIVE: Yoga a ray of hope during pandemic, says Modi
NY's Times Square celebrates International Yoga Day with over 3,000 yogis
ELSS funds: Tax benefits and factors to consider before investing
Yoga can be extremely helpful during Covid-19: President Ram Nath Kovind
Yoga remains 'ray of hope' as world fights Covid-19 pandemic: PM Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the world is realising the "benefits and the uniting potential" of yoga.
Modi made these remarks while thanking the Bhutanese prime minister for his constant passion towards yoga and support for International Yoga Day.
Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering had shared a social media post, saying Yoga Day reinforces the importance of health and replenishes our spirit during such stressful times.
"It reminds me of Shri @narendramodi whose passion pushed him to propose this ancient tradition on international calendar," he added.
Modi replied, "The world is realising the benefits and the uniting potential of Yoga. i thank @PMBhutan for his constant passion towards Yoga and support for Yoga Day."
In another tweet, he said yoga is always connecting people and is inspiring them to lead healthy lives, while quoting a post of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who had shared glimpses of people observing the day in many countries.
The prime minister added in another tweet, "Indians Missions across the world have marked Yoga Day with great enthusiasm. The Yoga sessions world over drew several people."
Modi also replied to some tweets in which people shared pictures of practising yoga on Monday with family members and colleagues.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU