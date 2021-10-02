JUST IN
World's largest khadi national flag, weighing 1,000 kg, unveiled in Leh

Advanced Light Helicopters of the Army Aviation Squadron carried out a fly past and showered flower petals over the national flag.

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Monumental national flag unfurled in Ladakh's Leh
Photo: ANI

Army's Fire and Fury Corps organised a historic event on Saturday at Leh Garrison, where a monumental national flag was unfurled by R.K. Mathur, LG of Ladakh, on the hill overlooking Leh valley.

General M.M. Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff and Lieutenant General Y.K. Joshi, GOC-in-C Northern Command also attended the event. Lieutenant General PGKA Menon, GOC, Fire and Fury Corps and senior military and civil officials were also present.

The grand ceremony was held to celebrate the 152nd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi alongwith 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', commemorating 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

"The flag which was unfurled is the largest hand woven and hand spun cotton Khadi Flag ever manufactured in India, measuring 225 ft by 150 ft and weighing 1,000 kg," the army said.

"The flag is made by Khadi Dyers and Printers based in Mumbai which is affiliated to Khadi Village and Industries Commission."

Sura-Soi Engineer Regiment was entrusted with the responsibility to bring the national flag from Mumbai to Leh and also with the daunting task of installing the National Flag at the top of the high mountains overlooking Leh for the unveiling ceremony.

"The ceremony included a series of events to mark the momentous occasion. The event commenced with the Brass Band of Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre alongwith students of Ladakh Ignited Minds, performing the National Anthem when the flag was unveiled," army said.

Advanced Light Helicopters of the Army Aviation Squadron carried out a fly past and showered flower petals over the national flag.

First Published: Sat, October 02 2021. 14:50 IST

