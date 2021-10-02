World's largest khadi national flag, weighing 1,000 kg, unveiled in Leh

Army's Fire and Fury Corps organised a historic event on Saturday at Garrison, where a monumental was unfurled by R.K. Mathur, LG of Ladakh, on the hill overlooking valley.

General M.M. Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff and Lieutenant General Y.K. Joshi, GOC-in-C Northern Command also attended the event. Lieutenant General PGKA Menon, GOC, Fire and Fury Corps and senior military and civil officials were also present.

The grand ceremony was held to celebrate the 152nd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi alongwith 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', commemorating 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

"The flag which was unfurled is the largest hand woven and hand spun cotton Khadi Flag ever manufactured in India, measuring 225 ft by 150 ft and weighing 1,000 kg," the army said.

"The flag is made by Khadi Dyers and Printers based in Mumbai which is affiliated to Khadi Village and Industries Commission."

#WATCH LG Ladakh RK Mathur today unveiled the National flag created by Khadi & Village Industries Commission at an event organized by the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps, Ladakh pic.twitter.com/7wMmS4ua8y — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Sura-Soi Engineer Regiment was entrusted with the responsibility to bring the from Mumbai to and also with the daunting task of installing the at the top of the high mountains overlooking Leh for the unveiling ceremony.

"The ceremony included a series of events to mark the momentous occasion. The event commenced with the Brass Band of Scouts Regimental Centre alongwith students of Ignited Minds, performing the National Anthem when the flag was unveiled," army said.

Advanced Light Helicopters of the Army Aviation Squadron carried out a fly past and showered flower petals over the national flag.

This national flag is the world's largest flag made of Khadi. Its length is 225 ft, width 150 ft, and weighs 1400 kg. The flag covers 37,500 sq ft area. It took 49 days to complete this flag: Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission in Leh pic.twitter.com/uPGkX8egPR — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

#WATCH | 150 troops of Indian Army’s 57 Engineer regiment carried the world’s largest Indian National flag made of khadi to the top of a hill at over 2000 feet above the ground level in Leh, Ladakh. It took two hours for troops to reach the top. pic.twitter.com/ZvlKEotvXy — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

