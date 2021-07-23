'Worried', says Editors guild on IT raids on media houses

-
ALSO READ
US: Joe Biden to float historic tax increase on investment gains for rich
I-T Dept allows manual filing of tax forms for foreign remittance
Alessandra Galloni becomes first woman as Reuters editor-in-chief
Income Tax Dept to launch new e-filing portal for taxpayers on June 7
Govt extends FY21 ITR filing deadline for individuals till September 30
-
The Editors Guild of India on Friday said it is worried that government agencies are being used as a "coercive tool" to suppress free and independent journalism.
Its remarks come after the Income Tax Department's raids on Thursday across several states against prominent media group Dainik Bhaskar as well as Uttar Pradesh-based TV channel Bharat Samachar for alleged tax evasion.
"The Editors Guild of India (EGI) is concerned about the income tax raids on July 22 at the offices of country's leading newspaper group Dainik Bhaskar as well as a Lucknow-based independent news channel Bharat Samachar," it said in a statement.
"They come against the backdrop of in-depth reporting on the (COVID-19) pandemic by Dainik Bhaskar, which brought to the fore the gross mismanagement by government authorities and the immense loss of human lives," the guild said.
It claimed that in a webinar hosted by it recently, Dainik Bhaskar's national editor Om Gaur had stated that their advertisements from government departments have been cut down after recent critical coverage of state authorities.
"He had also written an Op-Ed in the New York Times, headlined 'The Ganges is Returning the Dead. It Does Not Lie'," the EGI noted.
It said, "The EGI is therefore concerned that government agencies are being used as a coercive tool to suppress free and independent journalism. This is all the more disturbing given the recent media reports on the widespread surveillance of journalists and civil society activists using the Pegasus software."
On raids by the tax department on Bharat Samachar, the guild said that it is one of the few channels in Uttar Pradesh that has been asking difficult questions to the state government with respect to the pandemic's management.
"Notwithstanding the merits of the case, the timing of these raids is concerning given the recent critical coverage by both the organisations," the EGI said.
In February, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted raids at the office of NewsClick.in, which had been at the forefront of reporting on the farmers agitation and the anti-CAA protests, it noted.
The raids against Dainik Bhaskar, which has a presence in 12 states and runs newspapers as well as operates radio stations, web portals and mobile phone apps, started around 5:30 am on Thursday and were going on till late in the evening. They were taking place in 30 locations in different states.
The premises of Bharat Samachar and its promoters and staffers were raided in Uttar Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU