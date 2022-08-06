Yamuna pollution: NGT imposes Rs 100 cr on Noida authority, Rs 50 cr on DJB

The Green Tribunal has imposed a cost of Rs 100 crore on the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority over its failure to control discharge of untreated sewer waste into drains, causing pollution in the .

A bench headed by Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also imposed a cost of Rs 50 crore on the .

The green panel noted that out of the 95 group housing societies in Noida, 56 have sewage treatment facility or partial treatment facility and untreated sewage directly goes into the drain.

"There are designated authorities entrusted with the task of stopping it (untreated sewage) but they have failed to prevent such pollution despite several directions of this Tribunal in the last about four years in the light of the reports of the Committees appointed by the Tribunal after ascertaining the factual status on the ground," the bench said.

With regard to the creation of the environment cell, New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) informed the NGT that it could not be created as the process of hiring professionals has not been completed.

"Further report of NOIDA does not show any noticeable change, except that work of wetland is said to have been awarded in respect of drains but the water quality of the said drains is not meeting the standards," the bench noted.

It directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to issue appropriate directions to all pollution control boards within two months.

The NGT said remedial action should be taken by the concerned authorities and monitored at the highest level by the chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi directly or through any appropriate mechanism.

It is necessary to determine accountability for the past failures causing huge damage to the environment and public health and to meet the cost of remediation, it added.

"Pending consideration of action against other authorities and final accountability of and DJB, they are directed to deposit respectively a sum of Rs 100 crore and Rs 50 crore in a separate account with CPCB towards interim compensation to be utilised for restoration measures," the bench said.

The tribunal said that the chief secretaries of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will be free to identify the erring officers in the process and take remedial action and recover compensation from such erring officers/violators, including group housing societies.

"Further action taken reports be filed within three months by the chief secretaries, Delhi and UP after coordinating with authorities in their respective States and by Chairman, CPCB by e-mail," it said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Noida resident Abhisht Kusum Gupta against the disposal of sewer waste in the irrigation canal in Sector-137.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)