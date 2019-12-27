Year in Review: Meet the men and women who created a stir in 2019

The Minister of Home Affairs, who has also been President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2014, is the chief strategist of the saffron outfit and a close aide of Narendra Modi. He was elected to the lower House of Parliament, the Lok Sabha, in the 2019 Indian general election from Gandhinagar. This year he has been the pilot and face of several big and controversial decisions taken in 2019, such as repeal of Article 370, passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), which he has been committed to. Amid all the protest against CAA, he said that the CAA will not be rolled back, and “the government was firm like a rock on its implementation”