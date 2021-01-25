Yes Bank case: ED raids Mumbai builder group in money laundering case

-
ALSO READ
YES Bank money-laundering case: ED arrests Cox & Kings promoter Kerkar
Cox & Kings money laundering case: ED detects fund diversion of Rs 7,000 cr
ED raids multiple locations in Kashmir in J&K Bank money laundering case
ED raids multiple cities in IAF Pilatus jet money laundering case
ED raids PFI chairman, locations in 9 states in money laundering case
-
The ED on Monday conducted raids on at least ten premises of a Mumbai-based realty group in connection with its money laundering probe in the Yes Bank alleged bank fraud case, official sources said.
They said premises of Omkar Realtors and Developers, that includes 7 residential and 3 official in Mumbai, were searched by the central probe agency.
Emails sent by PTI to the realty group did not elicit a response.
The action is being carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the raids are aimed to gather more evidence, they said.
The Omkar Group is promoted by its chairman Kamal Kishore Gupta and Managing Director Babulal Varma, they said.
The group is alleged to have misused various permissions given under the SRA (slum rehabilitation authority) schemes and is alleged to have "diverted" around Rs 450 crore taken by way of loan from Yes bank, ED sources said.
Yes Bank co-promoter Rana Kapoor and and DHFL promotersKapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan have been arrested in this case by the ED last year and they are in judicial custody at present.
The ED had booked Kapoor, his family members and others under the PMLA after studying a CBI FIR that alleged that dubious multi-crore loans were given by Yes Bank to various entities in contravention of the law and in lieu of purported kickbacks given to the Kapoor family.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU