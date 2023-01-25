JUST IN
India and Egypt decide to elevate their ties to strategic partnership
SC asks CBI, Guj why they want Teesta Setalvad, her husband back in jail
Delhi govt urges Centre to send 'funds' to bankroll G20 preparations
SKM announces tractor march in 20 states, mahapanchayat in Haryana's Jind
Air passengers to get reimbursement for downgrades, DGCA to bring new norms
High-quality FTA with India a priority this year, says UK trade minister
Director have to face criminal trial: Gujarat HC on Morbi bridge collapse
Murmu urges people to consider voting as contribution to nation building
ED case against Rana Ayyub: SC asks Ghaziabad court to adjourn proceedings
Public broadcasters of India, Egypt ink MoU for sharing TV programmes
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India and Egypt decide to elevate their ties to strategic partnership
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Youth will be biggest beneficiaries of a developed India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday the youth will be the biggest beneficiaries of a developed India and the biggest responsibility to build it also rests on their shoulders

Topics
Narendra Modi | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday the youth will be the biggest beneficiaries of a developed India and the biggest responsibility to build it also rests on their shoulders.

Addressing National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers who will be part of the Republic Day parade, Modi said they represent the country's aspirations and dreams in the ongoing "amrit kaal".

He said there are a lot of opportunities for youngsters in the country as India is working for the future of the entire world in sectors ranging from space to environment.

He said it was encouraging to see youngsters taking part in various programmes in increasing numbers.

The NCC and NSS link the young generations with national aims, he said, adding that his government has been working to encourage and expand their activities.

He noted that different challenges come up in border and coastal areas and special training is being given so that the youth can play the role of "first responders", if needed.

The prime minister said his government has been working on making border areas vibrant by boosting development and creating various facilities there.

The idea is to empower the young population and create better avenues for education and employment so that people return to these villages, he said.

Modi asked them to work with "team spirit", saying success is always achieved with efforts of many people.

Referring to India's presidency of G20, he asked youngsters to read about it and discuss among themselves in schools and colleges.

He also asked them to take part in different ongoing programmes and cited the example of "Swachh Bharat".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 18:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU