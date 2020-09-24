Sales of new homes surged 4.8% in August to annual rate of 1 million units

-
Sales of new homes rose by a very strong 4.8 per cent in August to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.01 million units.
The gains reported Thursday by the The Commerce Department follow steep declines in March and April when COVID-19 infections spread in the US.
That pace picked back up in the summer, driving home prices in many places to record highs.
The median price of a new home sold was USD 312,800, according to the Commerce Department.
