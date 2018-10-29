15 more cities will soon have over 660-km of metro tracks: H S Puri

India already has a 515-km functional network of metro tracks in various cities and 15 more will soon have over 660 kilometres of tracks for rapid urban transportation, Union Minister said Monday.

Interacting with the members of the attached to the (HUA) Ministry, Puri informed them on HUA's initiatives on urban transport in India.

According to a statement released by the minister, the state governments and union territories have been advised to prepare and submit the (DPR) in line with the provisions in the Metro Rail Policy 2017.

"Hardeep S Puri, Minister of State (I/C) for has stated that more than 664 kms of metro rail projects in 15 cities are presently under various stages of implementation, while more than 515 kms of metro line are already operational in India," the statement said.

He said several new cities are now aspiring to have

To bring together the technology and service providers, policy makers, officials in urban transport from India and abroad, the 11th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference is planned from November 2-4 at Nagpur, with the theme "Green Mobility" to disseminate up-to-date and best urban transport practices information to the cities, he added.