21 states opt for Rs 97,000-crore RBI window for GST compensation

The Centre has received support of 21 states and Union Territories for its offer of Rs 97,000 crore RBI window to give them compensation under the goods and services tax (GST) regime. This would help clear this proposal in the GST Council in case of voting.

The 21 states and UTs are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, finance ministry sources said. The sources acknowledge that ...