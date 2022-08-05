Andhra Pradesh seeks to attract $4 billion investment in EV segment

-
ALSO READ
US plans semiconductor alliance with Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan
India's plan to develop semiconductor ecosystem set in motion
Intel-owned Tower Semiconductor's chip-making plan in India back on table
Biden to highlight US chip production in South Korea in his first Asia trip
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 26% in 2021: Report
-
Andhra Pradesh is seeking to position itself as the lighthouse state' and attract investments to the tune of four USD billion in the electric vehicles segment over the next few years.
As a first step in this direction, the state government is holding a day-long CEO-Ministerial Dialogue on Friday to frame requisite policy by eliciting views and ideas from various stakeholders.
This is a first such initiative by a state, under the World Economic Forum-Moving India network, on Shaping the Future of Mobility', according to AP Industries and Investment Minister Gudivada Amarnath.
"This dialogue (in virtual mode) will serve as a high-level platform to explore various avenues of investments in Electric Vehicles (EV) segment and also to support the industry leaders in developing and implementing plans and programmes to meet climate goals, including net-zero economic growth and green mobility, Amarnath said.
He said the state was planning to expand the EV landscape at an intense pace while accelerating EV adoption and transitioning towards clean mobility.
"The primary objective of this exercise is to position AP as the lighthouse state and attract investments to the tune of four USD billion. Our transition to e-mobility could be a key component in India's drive to become carbon-neutral, the minister said.
Our aim is to make AP the prime destination for development and manufacture of batteries, generation and storage of hydrogen, manufacture of EV components, battery EVs and also fuel-cell EVs, besides charging equipment. This should also pave the way for sustainable transportation in the state, Amarnath added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU