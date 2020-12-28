Assam tables Bill to protect people from high-interest money lending firms

-
ALSO READ
Assam turns down bus fare hike demand, associations to continue strike
PM Modi speaks to Assam CM on flood situation, coronavirus; assures support
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Assam unlocks as infection rate declines
Two killed in Assam over suspected witch-hunting, nine arrested so far
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Death rate low in Assam due to under-counting
-
The Assam government on Monday
introduced a Bill in the assembly seeking to protect economically vulnerable groups and individuals from the hardship of usurious interest rates and coercive means of recovery by micro finance institutions or money lending agencies.
Tabling The Assam Micro Finance Institutions (Regulation of Money Lending) Bill, 2020, on the first day of the Winter Session of the assembly, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it proposes "to create an effective mechanism to regulate the micro finance institutions or money lending agencies or organisations".
On December 13, the Assam Cabinet had approved the proposal to reign in the micro finance entities that mostly give loans to women self help groups (SHG) at high rates.
"The proposal to bring in a new Act to control the micro finance units was passed. They have to operate as per Reserve Bank of India's norms and should not be able to levy any rate on consumers, who are mostly women SHGs from villages," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had said.
Sarma also tabled another Bill for helping those taxpayers who could not avail the benefits or comply with a liquidation scheme due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,
The Assam Taxation (Liquidation of Arrear Dues)(Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to extend the time limit of availing benefits of the liquidation scheme to March 31, 2021 from July 31, 2020.
"It will help a taxpayer clear all outstanding dues in respect of amounts assessed for the periods up to 30th June, 2017 and levied against him on or before 30th September, 2020," Sarma said.
Patowary, on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, also introduced The Assam Tea Plantations Provident Fund and Pension Fund and Deposit Linked Insurance Fund Scheme (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which proposes to increase the benefits of tea plantation workers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU