Australia to invest over $280 mn to boost economic cooperation with India

-
ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic back in immigration detention in Australia: Report
Novak Djokovic's appeal of canceled visa moves to higher court
Industry wants govt to speed up activation of space sector regulator
Why the Australia-France submarine deal collapse was predictable
Explained: Why was Novak Djokovic not let into Australia?
-
The Scott Morrison government is investing over USD 280 million to boost cooperation with India, to further grow its economic relationship and support jobs and businesses in both countries, the Australian government said in a press statement on Tuesday.
In 2020, India was Australia's seventh-largest trading partner, with two-way trade valued at USD 24.3 billion, and the sixth-largest goods and services export market, valued at USD 16.9 billion. In 2020, India was Australia's third-largest market for services exports.
The Australian government said it will provide additional investment in the relationship including USD 16.6 million to strengthen linkages with India's key policy and finance institutions as part of the Update to the India Economic Strategy to 2035. They will also provide USD 8.9 million to support enhanced business engagement and an increased Austrade presence in India.
India and Australia held a virtual leaders meeting on Monday, where Australia committed USD 17.2 million to extend the Australia-India Strategic Research Fund to continue supporting a world-class relationship and establish an Australia-India Innovation and Technology Challenge.
According to the government release, USD 35.7 million will be given for a Green Steel Partnership, a Critical Minerals Research Partnership, and a contribution to the International Energy Agency to support cooperation on research, production and commercialisation of clean technologies, critical minerals and energy.
USD 25.2 million will be allotted to expand the Australian Space Agency's International Space Investment initiative to deepen space cooperation with India. As many as USD 28.1 million will be allocated to launch a Centre for Australia-India Relations to deepen community ties, promote public discussions and policy dialogue, and engage the Indian diaspora.
Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said the Morrison Government was investing to grow the Australia-India economic, trade and investment relationship.
"India and Australia share common values, complementary economies and strong people-to-people links that make us ideal partners," Tehan said. "Our partnership with India is vital as we both strive for stronger, sustainable economic growth and more secure and diversified trade and investment patterns and supply chains."
He also said the Australian Government remains committed to the India Economic Strategy and its ambitious goals: to lift India into our top three export markets by 2035, and to make India the third-largest destination in Asia for outward Australian investment.
Furthermore, the Australian government today published Australia's Indian Diaspora, a national asset report which highlights the contribution Australia's Indian diaspora communities are making to Australian society.
"Australia's Indian community is young and highly educated and well represented across services and STEM sectors with strong export potential," Tehan said. "Indian diaspora networks can make important contributions to our trade and investment relationship with India, and also to Australia's international competitiveness generally."
The Indian diaspora is Australia's fastest growing large diaspora community. The Indian-born population became Australia's second-largest overseas-born migrant group behind the UK-born at 721,050-strong in 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU