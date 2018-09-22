Ayushman Bharat scheme to help 5.7 mn Jharkhand families: CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday said that the scheme or the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY) will benefit about 5.7 million families in the state.

Talking to ANI, Das said, "It is our good fortune that is being launched from Jharkhand. I congratulate Prime Minister for this. In the state, 5.7 million families will be covered under this scheme. All arrangements have been made."

He added that 106 private hospitals and 217 government-run clinics have been listed under the scheme, where people can avail medical facilities.



Stressing more on the scheme, Das elucidated, "As per the scheme, there will be a medical coordinator in every hospital. As many as 246 medical coordinators have been trained to date. The scheme will be entirely cashless and digital, and there will be no chances of any malpractices and corruption. The scheme will cover 85 per cent of the population."

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi will be launching the Ayushman Bharat initiative, the world's largest digital and cashless healthcare scheme in Ranchi.

The aspirational scheme of the Centre is aimed at providing health assurance worth Rs 500,000 per year to over 100 million families across the country.

After the inauguration of the scheme, Prime Minister Modi will be visiting an exhibition on the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna. He will also witness a demonstration of activities such as beneficiary identification and e-card creation.