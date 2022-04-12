Blinken calls 4th India-US 2+2 dialogue 'momentous' in global affairs

Calling the fourth India-US a "momentous moment" in global affairs, US Secretary of State Blinken on Monday said that these meetings played a key role in strengthening and today's discussions will build upon previous productive meetings that both countries have had.

Delivering his opening remarks at the fourth India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue, he said, "We will discuss pressing issues, shared global challenges - including Russia's war against Ukraine, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis, upholding a free, open democratic, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific Region."

Blinken said these 2+2 meetings have already played a key role in strengthening the bilateral relationship. "Today's discussions will build upon previous productive meetings that we've had. It's a momentous moment in global affairs," he said.

He said US-India will also talk about improving our counter-terrorism cooperation and strengthening the bonds in our higher education institutions.

"We will have the opportunity to sign Space Situational Awareness Agreement-demonstration of our growing technology partnership which we believe has virtually limitless potential for exploration, discovery, for achievement to benefit of people in both countries and world," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India-US will also be discussing contemporary developments, including Ukraine, Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indian subcontinent. "I thank Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin for receiving us today and look forward to our talks."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with United States President Joe Biden wherein both the leaders had an extensive exchange of views on several regional and global issues, such as the Ukraine situation, and the Indo-Pacific region.

