GST Council to discuss GoM reports on tax evasion by gutkha firms on Feb 18
Business Standard

Budget prepared keeping mind external challenges also: FM Sitharaman

The Union Budget 2023-'24 has been prepared keeping growth in focus and also external economic challenges such as fuel prices, Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman said on Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The Union Budget 2023-'24 has been prepared keeping growth in focus and also external economic challenges such as fuel prices, Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

In an interactive session on the Budget, she said the focus was on the common man and weaker sections and to ensure that their businesses are supported, their education is supported, the opportunities which are available for them to skill themselves are also given enough provision.

"The priority is to keep the growth momentum as it is and also to make sure that the further support measures for sustaining growthAnd be conscious of the fact that challenges which are extraneous to India. External challenges will have to be kept in mind. We should be ready for any unpredictable events from outside of our border," she said when asked what the priorities were when the budget was given a final shape.

"Economic challenges which are even today prevalent in terms of fuel and fertilisers. Fertilisers are coming down a bit, but even then it is a factor beyond us. These are the primary concerns," she further said.

Sitharaman said the budget was prepared keeping in view every section of the society including SC, ST, OBC and other backward classes.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 18:09 IST

