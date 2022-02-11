Budget will bring stability to economy, predictability in taxation: FM

-
ALSO READ
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
TMS, Ep 27: BPCL sale, Andrew Holland Q&A, Nykaa IPO, shapes of recovery
Singapore raises 2021 GDP estimate, now expects growth of 6%-7%
At 375,000, US initial unemployment claims drop for third week in a row
RBI says inflation is on track to meet projections for rest of FY22
-
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the government went for a Budget that would stand for continuity, which will bring stability to the economy and predictability in taxation and also a vision for India at 100.
Sitharaman, while replying to the general discussion on Union Budget 2022-23 in Rajya Sabha said, "We went in for a Budget which would stand for continuity, which will bring stability to the economy and predictability in taxation and also a vision for India at 100."
The Finance Minister further said that if India doesn't have a vision for 100 years then will suffer similarly to the first 70 years.
"Coming 25 years are going to be important for India. No wonder we're calling it Amrit Kaal. If we don't have a vision for India at 100, we will suffer similarly as the first 70 years, when 65 years were with Congress that had no vision except supporting, building and benefitting one family," she added.
Sitharaman said that PM GatiShakti acted as the guiding principle to bring in greater synergy, greater complementarity between various infrastructure spendings that we are undertaking.
"It's not to say that infrastructure development has not happened in this country, but what we find over the decades is that each project stands alone in its nature, and hadn't given the benefit which such an investment should have given us. Therefore, the 'Gati Shakti', guiding us for building infrastructure all across the country is the focus and stimulus to the economy," she said.
She further said that drone has been bought as an instrument or as a very effective tool for improving and modernising India's agriculture, adding., "When you bring in a drone, it has got several adaptations."
"By bringing in drones, we are able to bring efficiencies in the use of fertilisers, pesticides and also make a good technology-driven assessment of the crop density and also possibly predicting the size of the output," added Sitharaman.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU