JUST IN
CoalMin launches largest-ever commercial coal auction of 141 mines
Services PMI recovers to 55.1 in Oct after hitting six-month low in Sept
Rs 14,000 crore to be infused via paddy procurement in Uttar Pradesh
Need to boost crop productivity, make farming profitable for growth: Tomar
Rural pain pushes India's unemployment rate up to 7.7% in October: CMIE
India offers policy stability, transparency: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
GM mustard awaits a 'competent authority' as uncertainty surrounds
Govt mapping laboratories to plug gaps, modernise them: Piyush Goyal
14 station redevelopment projects in tendering stage: Ministry of Railways
Women bosses fare worst in accumulated savings: Gender Wealth Equity report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
CoalMin launches largest-ever commercial coal auction of 141 mines
Three-fourth employers in services sector willing to hire: TeamLease
Business Standard

Centre approved projects worth Rs 2 trn for Maharashtra, says PM Modi

"The Centre has approved projects worth Rs 2 trillion for Maharashtra, which will create new opportunities for employment," he said

Topics
Narendra Modi | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo/PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the central government has given a nod to projects worth Rs 2 trillion for Maharashtra.

His statement comes in the wake of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government coming under the Opposition's fire after some proposed big-ticket projects moved out of Maharashtra to poll-bound Gujarat and some other states.

In a video message aired during the Maharashtra government's function held here for distribution of appointment letters as part of recruitment of 75,000 people, Modi said the state government's initiative was fulfilling the objective of employment generation.

"The Centre has approved projects worth Rs trillion for Maharashtra, which will create new opportunities for employment," he said.

The state government has been drawing flak from the opposition after a consortium of European aviation firm Airbus and the Tata group selected Vadodara in Gujarat for a Rs 22,000-crore project to manufacture military aircraft.

The opposition has also been lashing out at the Shinde government for Maharashtra losing out on Vedanta-Foxconn's Rs 1.54 trillion  semiconductor plant, earlier proposed to come up in Pune district. The project was moved to Gujarat in September.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 21:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.