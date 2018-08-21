JUST IN
Centre extends last date for filing July's GSTR-3B returns till Aug 24

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government has extended the last date for filing of GST summary sales returns for the month of July to August 24.

"Last date of filing GSTR-3B for the month of July, 2018 has been extended to August 24, 2018," an official statement said.

The earlier due date was August 20.

"There were instances of technical glitches faced on August 20 in filing the return, which was the last date for submission of GSTR 3B. It's good that more time has been given for filing," said Pratik Jain, Partner and Leader, Indirect Tax, PwC.

GST collections rose to Rs 964.83 billion in July from Rs 956 billion mopped up in the previous month.
