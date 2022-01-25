Centre, J-K to collaborate for next generation administrative reforms

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the Union Personnel Ministry will collaborate with the government of for next-generation administrative reforms, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

The DARPG and the government will collaborate on creation of an online portal for monitoring progress in 58 District Good Governance Index Indicators, adoption of e-HRMS in the Jammu and Srinagar secretariats, and online monitoring of citizen satisfaction in 150 e-services through Jammu & Kashmir e-services delivery assessment framework, it said.

As a follow-up to the launch of the District Good Governance Index on January 22 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the roadmap for three key good governance initiatives was drawn up in a meeting held on Tuesday between DARPG Secretary V Srinivas and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha were also present during the launch at convention centre, Jammu.

The Jammu and Kashmir District Good Governance Index represents next generation administrative reform in benchmarking governance at district level, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The District Good Governance Index of Jammu & Kashmir helps identify the impact of various governance interventions at district level and provides a futuristic roadmap for improving district level governance with targeted interventions, it said.

To further strengthen the good governance model of Jammu & Kashmir, the 58 indicators of the District Good Governance Index would be monitored on a dedicated portal on and evaluated by an external agency the Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad, the statement said.

The data collation formats would be decided by government of Jammu & Kashmir and an online monitoring dashboard would be developed by NIC, it said.

This exercise is expected to be completed by mid-February 2022, the statement said.

The Jammu Secretariat and the Srinagar Secretariat have been transformed into paperless secretariats, with the adoption of e-Office version 7.0, it said.

Taking this initiative forward, it was decided that e-HRMS software for digitalization of all employee records would be adopted by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

The e-HRMS software provides for digitalization of employee service books, leave and travel records of employees, GPF, gratuity and pension benefits into the e-office system, it said.

A project proposal for adoption e-HRMS would be prepared by government of Jammu & Kashmir in collaboration with DARPG.

The government of Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed a significant transformation in the ease of doing business, the statement said.

One hundred and fifty e-services are provided through digital platforms and the quality of these e-services and citizen satisfaction will be benchmarked by the Jammu & Kashmir e-services delivery assessment with the objective to improve the ease of life of the common citizen, improve efficiency and effectiveness of governance and administration, it said.

Under this exercise, the first set of data sets would be analyzed by next month.

The next meeting between DARPG Secretary V Srinivas and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Mehta would be held on February 7, the statement added.

