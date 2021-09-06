Chhattisgarh govt waives outstanding loans worth Rs 12.77 cr of women SHGs

-
ALSO READ
Case against Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's father for alleged derogatory remarks
Will quit CM post moment Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi ask me: Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh Cong crisis: MLAs arrive in Delhi, meet state party in-charge
Congress MLAs loyal to CM Baghel stage show of strength in Delhi
Is Priyanka proving to be a trouble shooter after Ahmed Patel?
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday announced waiving off the overdue or unpaid loans worth Rs 12.77 crore of the women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) so that they can avail fresh loans to start new economic activities.
The CM made this announcement at his residence on the occasion of the Teeja-Pora festival, a public relations department official said.
Notably, senior Congress leader and state minister TS Singhdeo, who is locked in a tussle with Baghel over the issue of rotational chief ministership, also shared the stage with Baghel at the latter's residence here.
Both the leaders had recently met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.
"The chief minister has announced that the overdue/unpaid loans of Rs 12.77 crore of all the women self-help groups (SHGs) will be waived so that they could take loans again to start new economic activities," the official said.
Baghel has also decided to hike the budgetary sanction for loans provided to women groups by five times to Rs 10 crore from the present Rs 2 crore every year. The loan limit of SHGs is also raised from Rs one lakh to Rs two lakh, the official said.
He said that ensuring justice to women in Chhattisgarh was one of the promises mentioned in the poll manifesto.
Speaking on the occasion of the Teeja-Pora festival held at the CM's house, Rajya Sabha MP Phulo Devi Netam said ever since the new government took charge in the state under the leadership of CM Baghel, there has been an "unprecedented increase in the economic activities of women self-groups, which has paved the way for economic self-reliance for women".
Around one lakh women SHGs have become ineligible to avail new loans now.
Netam requested the chief minister to waive the outstanding debt of women SHGs so that they can become eligible for availing of a new loan to start economic activities.
Netam also requested that the annual budget sanction for providing loans to the SHGs be doubled so that more women can avail such an opportunity to become self-dependent.
In response to her request, the CM announced to waive the loans as a "gift to women SHGs", the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU