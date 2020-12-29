Govt buys 46.28 mn tonnes of paddy this kharif season for Rs 87,392 cr

The government has procured 462.88 lakh tonnes of paddy worth Rs 87,392 crore at (MSP) so far this kharif marketing season.

The government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP from farmers, an official statement said. The kharif marketing season starts from October.

Food Corporation of India (FCI), the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains, has bought 462.88 lakh tonnes of paddy till December 28, as against 370.57 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

"About 57.47 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 87,391.98 crore," the statement said.

Out of the total purchase of 462.88 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonnes, which is 43.80 per cent of the total procurement.

Till December 28, a quantity of 69,56,291 cotton bales valuing Rs 20,391.36 crore has been procured benefitting 13,53,139 farmers, the food ministry said.

