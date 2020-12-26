Govt procures 25% more paddy worth Rs 84,928 cr this kharif season so far

-
-
Paddy procurement has increased by 25 per cent in this kharif marketing season so far to 449.83 lakh tonnes at the minimum support price (MSP), valued at Rs 84,928.10 crore.
"In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at its MSP from farmers as per its existing MSP Schemes," an official statement said.
Food Corporation of India (FCI) and other state agencies have procured 449.83 lakh tonnes of paddy till December 25 as against 360.09 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.
"About 55.49 lakh farmers have already been benefited from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 84,928.10 crore," the statement said.
Of the total purchase of 449.83 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonnes.
Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pardesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.
