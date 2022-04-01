Commercial LPG price increases by Rs 250; will cost Rs 2,253 from today

The prices of 19 kg commercial have been increased by Rs 250 per cylinder effective from Friday.

This is the second hike in a month. With this, the 19 kg commercial cooking gas will now cost Rs 2,253. The commercial was increased by Rs 105 on March 1.

However, there has been no increase in the prices of domestic gas cylinders today.

Last week, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. A 14.2-kg cylinder is costing Rs 949.50 in Delhi from March 22 onwards.

Notably, fuel prices continue to rise with petrol and diesel rates rising by another 80 paise per litre each on Thursday, netting an increase of about Rs 6.40 a litre in nine revisions in 10 days so far.

Yesterday, staging a protest against the fuel price hike, leader Rahul Gandhi demanded the BJP-led Centre to bring the rising fuel prices under control.

MPs led by Rahul Gandhi on Thursday staged a protest at Vijay Chowk on Thursday against the fuel price hike. Senior party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mallikarjun Kharge, Abhishek Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Shakti Sinh Gohil and others were present at the protest.

The leaders protested with cutouts of LPG cylinders and placards having the slogans 'Rollback fuel price hike'.

To take on the BJP-led central government on the issues of inflation and fuel price hike, Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rises under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7.

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth. It will have a cascading effect on the prices of other items.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rises under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7.

Notably, on November 3 last year the Centre had cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country.

Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)