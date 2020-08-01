Committee on Public Undertakings to examine AAI, NBCC among others

The Committee on Public Undertakings has selected subjects for examination during the year 2020-21, informed the Lok Sabha Secretariat. It was decided at their sitting held on July 29.

11 issues have been chosen for Comprehensive Examination, eight for horizontal study and five subjects for audit based purposes.

Among the comprehensive examination, (AAI), Limited (CCL), (FCI), Limited and others feature.

As for horizontal study, subjects ranging from Review of Performance of Public Sector Insurance Companies, Performance under CSR by Power Sector CPSUs to Performance under CSR by Coal Sector CPSUs are being decided to be taken up.

Among the five audit based examinations by the committee, a report of 2019 relating to Operational Performance of NMDC Limited sits at top along with four others.

Committee on Public Undertakings examines the reports and accounts of the PSUs and the CAG audit reports related to PSUs. This committee was established in 1964.

