Coronavirus: CAIT demands financial support to lockdown-hit traders

Domestic traders body CAIT body on Sunday urged the Delhi government to give financial assistance to the traders community which has been hit by Covid-19 induced lockdown.
"The shops and markets are closed and there is no inflow of money whereas the outflow of money continues in terms of meeting family and establishment expenses like salary of the employees, electricity bills, water bills, property tax, payment of EMIs, interest on loans etc," the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement.
It added that since traders are the tax collectors for the government, "we have a right to demand such financial facilities".
The confederation has urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to give financial assistance to traders.
