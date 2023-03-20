JUST IN
Delhi Eco Survey: AAP govt's per capita income rises 14.18% to Rs 4,44,768

Delhi's per capita income has always been around 2.6 times higher when compared to the national average, both at current and constant prices, it noted

Topics
Delhi government | Economic Survey | AAP government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot
Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday tabled the Delhi Economic Survey in the Assembly.

According to the survey report, the per capita income of Delhi at current prices reached at the level of Rs 3,89,529 in 2021-22 as compared to Rs 3,31,112 in 2020-21.

"The Advance Estimate of Per Capita Income of Delhi at current prices during 2022-23 estimated at Rs 4,44,768 registering a growth of 14.18 per cent over the previous year," it said.

Delhi's per capita income has always been around 2.6 times higher when compared to the national average, both at current and constant prices, it noted.

"Overall economic activity in Delhi has recovered faster compared to the national level, past the pre-pandemic levels. In the years 2021-22 and 2022-23, a sharp recovery of real GSDP of Delhi with a growth of 9.14 per cent and 9.18 per cent, respectively is based on a low base effect and inherent strengths of the economy," it said.

The Delhi government's revenue receipts consist of tax revenue, non-tax revenue and grants-in-aid/other receipts from the Centre.

The survey report added that tax collection of the Delhi government registered a tremendous growth of 36 per cent during 2021-22 (provisional) as compared to the negative growth of 19.53 per cent in 2020-21 (due to COVID-19 pandemic).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 13:42 IST

